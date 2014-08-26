Calendar » The Eleventh Annual Great American Write-In

August 26, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

You’re invited to the Pro-Choice Coalition’s annual Great American Write In, which recognizes Women’s Equality Day, celebrating the 94th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting US women the right to vote. Exercising our hard fought rights to participate in the political process, participants have the opportunity to sign dozens of letters to legislators in support of achieving women’s equality.

This year’s theme is “#JointheDissent Because Women Are Not Yet Equal” and is inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recent outspoken dissent in the controversial Hobby Lobby ruling, which seriously infringed on women’s reproductive rights. The event will feature entertaining words of wisdom from local columnist Starshine Roshell who recently wrote a Feminist call-to-action, “Are you a Feminist NOW?”

The Great American Write In is free and open to the public at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library on Tuesday, August 26th, from 5:30-7:00pm. Free celebratory cake and refreshments will be provided. Participating organizations include: Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Pacific Pride Foundation, League of Women Voters, Santa Barbara County Commission on Women, AAUW, UCSB Women’s Center, Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Democratic Women, Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County, Legal Aid Foundation, Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and more!