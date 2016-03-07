Calendar » The Elmer and Bernstein film series presents: Airplane!

March 7, 2016 from 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Surreal humor, slapstick comedy, and a nice parody of the disaster film genres, this beloved hit comedy brought home a BAFTA Award for Best Screenplay and a Writers Guild Award for Best Adapted Comedy. Don’t miss Robert Hayes, Julie Hagerty, and Leslie Nielsen doing their comedy thing while flying high.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series is designed to highlight films that are important beyond their cinematic tradition for their showcasing of great cinematic scores. Guest curator Jon Burlingame will host a talk with audience Q&A before the film.