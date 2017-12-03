The Empire Strikes Back(Yard)
FREE with paid admission.
The Museum has partnered with the 501st Legion, Galactic Academy, and Rebel Legion to bring special visitors, big and small, from a galaxy far, far, away.
Join us in the Museum’s Coggeshall Bowl for a unique opportunity to take photos with some of your favorite galactic characters, explore the Museum’s galleries and exhibits, and see a free planetarium show!
As a special holiday gift to the community, the Museum’s admission is now 50% off through December 31st.
Event Details
- Starts: December 3, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Location: 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
