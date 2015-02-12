Calendar » The Entrepreneur Economic Forecast Conference to Explain Local and State Business Climate in 2015

February 12, 2015 from 7:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders will gather on Feb. 12 for the 2015 Entrepreneur Economic Forecast conference to gain key insight from renowned experts on the current and future state of the business cycle.

From 7:30-10:45 a.m. at the Hyatt in Westlake Village, attendees will have a chance to network with fellow peers and learn valuable information on how long the current economic expansion will last and the potential opportunities and difficulties that businesses may face as the economy matures.

Speakers such as CEO of Skyline Financial Corp., Bill Dallas; Ph.D. Economist and Director of California Economic Forecast, Dr. Mark Schniepp and Ph.D. Psychologist, Syndicated Columnist and Author, Dr. Terry Paulson, will discuss major topics that business owners will want to know to take their businesses to the next level.

“Attendees will benefit from the optimism Dr. Paulson brings during a time in which their efforts will pay large dividends if they seize the moment,” said Schniepp. “He has spoken twice, before the Great Recession and during the Great Recession, now it’s time for him to present his case during the current Economic expansion.”

Schniepp, who is the Director of the Economic Forecast, will recommend how entrepreneurs and business leaders should approach investment and/or employment decisions over the next 18 months .

“I will address why slower growth in the current economic setting is the new normal, and what you can expect in 2015 and 2016 from an economy in a mature phase of the current economic cycle,” said Schniepp.

The conference will also address real-estate acquisitions, home ownership and the current state of the housing market.

“In terms of what business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs can expect from the housing market in 2015-2016, Dallas will review how the housing carnage has reshaped the current landscape with its importance, acquisition timing, and performance,” explained Schniepp.

Registration fee is $125, through Feb. 6 and then $150 at the door. A breakfast buffet and the 100 page 2015 Ventura County Economic Outlook publication is included.

For more information call (805) 692-2498 or visit www.forecastconference.info.

Event Information:

Who/What: 2015 Entrepreneur Economic Forecast Conference

Bill Dallas, CEO of Skyline Financial Corp

Dr. Mark Schniepp, Ph.D. Economist

Dr. Terry Paulson, Ph.D Psychologist, Syndicated Columnist and Author

When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 7:30-10:45 a.m.

Where: Hyatt Westlake Village

880 S. Westlake Boulevard

Westlake Village, CA. 91361