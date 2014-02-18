Calendar » The Erotic Life of Racism, Explained

February 18, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Sharon Holland will introduce students to the work behind the book, The Erotic Life of Racism (ELR). If racism has an everyday life, how does it remain so powerful and yet mask its very presence? To answer this question, ELR moves into the territory of the erotic, understanding racism's practice as constitutive to the practice of racial being and erotic choice. Starting with the everyday scene that inspired the book, Professor Holland will trace the everyday life of racist practice by way of popular culture. Sharon Holland is Associate Professor in African & African American Studies at Duke University and author of The Erotic Life of Racism. Books will be sold following the presentation.