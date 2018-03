Calendar » The European-American Youth Guitar Orchestra

July 29, 2017 from 7 pm - 8:30 pm

The European-American Youth Guitar Orchestra, Performs Saturday July 29, at 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Santa Barbara, 949 Veronica Springs Rd,

Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (http://www.veronicasprings.org)

The 35+ member orchestra is a collaboration of Stuttgarter Musikschule (Stuttgart, Germany), Pasadena Conservatory of Music and Song In My heart Guitar Studio in Santa Barbara and SYV.

Open to public. Free admission. Visit www.simheart.com for more information.