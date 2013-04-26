Calendar » The Evolution of a Concert II: University Symphony

April 26, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The University Symphony presents its final performance of this year’s project works, Claude Debussy’s Petite Piece and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 “Reformation.” In addition, the symphony will perform Richard Wagner’s laid-back ode to domestic tranquility, Siegfried Idyll. Veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting conducts.