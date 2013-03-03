Calendar » The Evolution of a Concert: University Symphony

March 3, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The University Symphony displays its the season-long project pieces of Petite Suite by Claude Debussy, Elegy in Memoriam by David Colin Freeman and Symphony No. 5“Reformation” by Felix Mendelssohn. An addition to the program is the first movement of the Tuba Concerto by contemporary composer Edward Gregson featuring Michael Hart, the newest addition to the music faculty, as soloist. Daniel Geeting conducts.