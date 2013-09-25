Calendar » The Evolution of a Style: An evening with Graphic Artist Michael Schwab

September 25, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Known for his simple and dramatic graphic images, Michael Schwab has created national award-winning logos and poster designs for a remarkable list of clients, including Apple, Amtrak, The National Parks, Major League Baseball, Robert Mondavi, Muhammad Ali, Nike, Pebble Beach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Robert Redford, The San Francisco Opera, Sundance, Sunset Books and Wells Fargo, among others.

On the evening of Wednesday, September 25th, Michael will join AIGA Santa Barbara to share the stories behind the iconic images he has created and discuss the evolution of his signature graphic style. He’ll also be recounting stories about the many legendary people and projects he’s worked with and on over the last 30+ years – from his early days working in LA for Roland Young at A&M Records, Mike Salisbury at Rolling Stone, to his groundbreaking work for Chris Blum and Levi Strauss, and his signature posters such as Alcatraz and Muir Woods for The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

Many of us are familiar with Michael Schwab’s powerful images. They are part of our culture. So join AIGA Santa Barbara as we meet the creator of so many heroes and get a sneak peak into his process.

COST

$20 AIGA members and students with valid IDs

$30 Non-members

Each guest will receive a 24” x 36” copy of the first printing of American Bison by Michael Schwab Studio ©2013, which Michael has offered to sign after the presentation. If you’d like him to the sign poster you are holding, please bring it with you.



SCHEDULE

6–6:30

Meet and greet

Drinks and hors d’ouervres

6:30–6:45

Welcome by AIGA Santa Barbara President, Patty Devlin-Driskel

6:45 –7:30

Michael Schwab: Creating the Hero

7:30–7:45

Q&A session

7:45 to 8:00

Poster signing

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.santabarbara.aiga.org