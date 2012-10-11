The Experience of Authority in Early Modern England and America
October 11, 2012 from 3:30pm
David D. Hall (History, Harvard University) A central question for historians of religion and culture in early modern Europe and early America is how, given the complexities of mapping “popular religion,” the authority of theological paradigms and religious institutions can be recast to acknowledge social mediations and cultural practice.
Event Details
- Starts: October 11, 2012 3:30pm
- Location: McCune Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/