Calendar » Diving Into Santa Barbara: How Santa Barbara Became the Birthplace of Deep-Water Commercial Diving.

August 9, 2018 from 7:00pm

Lecture by Don Barthelmess



Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00pm

SBMM Members Reception at 6:15pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM Members) ⬧ $15 (Non-members)

Register: sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747



Sponsored by: Marie L. Morrisroe

Don Barthelmess, a Professor and formerly Director of the Marine Technology Program at Santa Barbara City College, will present a multi-media chronology of historical events that led to Santa Barbara becoming the birthplace and home of deepwater commercial diving. Beginning with the native Chumash Indians and culminating with mixed-gas diving and advanced diving systems in the Santa Barbara Channel, he tells much of the story through extensive interviews with Santa Barbara’s diving pioneers of the 1950’s and 60s.

Don Barthelmess has been training professional commercial divers for thirty years, but he began his own career in the commercial diving industry as a diver, submarine pilot and ROV technician for International Underwater Contractors, Inc. of New York. He served as General Manager of their Pacific division in Ventura. In 1982, he set a depth record, diving to 1,972 feet, operating an atmospheric diving suit in support of offshore exploration in the Gulf of Mexico.

His work has taken him on diving projects all over the world in support of marine research, offshore oil and gas operations and film projects for many organizations, including National Geographic Society. Recently, Don trained divers for each of SeaWorld’s Parks in the use of commercial surface-supplied diving equipment.

Professionally, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Association of Commercial Diving Educators and the Technical Diving Advisory Board for the National Association of Underwater Instructors. Past President of The Historical Diving Society USA, he also serves locally on the Board of Stop Oil Seeps California and as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Barthelmess received his associate degree in Underwater Technology from Florida Institute of Technology, his bachelor’s degree in Occupational Studies at Cal State Long Beach, and his graduate degree in Educational Technology from Pepperdine University.



The previously scheduled August 9th lecture by Paul Mayer has been cancelled.