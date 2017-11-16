Calendar » The Exploration of Pluto by New Horizons

November 16, 2017 from 7pm

Dr. Alan Stern and The Las Cumbres Observatory present

The Exploration of Pluto

by New Horizons

New Horizons is NASA’s mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. After a dramatic, 26-year effort to develop and fly the mission, New Horizons made the first exploration of Pluto and its moons in July of 2015. I will recount the history of the mission, review its historic encounter with planet Pluto, discuss the major scientific discoveries made to date, speak to the viral public reaction to this exploration, and outline the mission’s future plans for its extended mission to explore the Kuiper Belt and its next flyby in January of 2019.

TIMES: Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 P.M.



TICKETS: Free admission