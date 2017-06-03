Calendar » The Expressed Woman: a free mini retreat for women

June 3, 2017 from 9:00 am - 2:30 pm

On Saturday, June 3, join Melanie Elkin, Founder of Yoga’licious, for a transformative and free mini-retreat just for women called The Expressed Woman.

Too often, women are told to be quiet, calm down, and sit still. We stifle our expression to fit in and be agreeable.

There is so much input from the outside world telling us as women how to behave, telling us what is appropriate and what is inappropriate when it comes to our expression.

As a modern day woman who has so much input coming in at a rapid rate, it is easy to get lost in the chaos and in someone else’s opinion or beliefs around expression and expressing.

Not anymore! It’s time to uncover your essential expression and your own unique way of moving, speaking, and sharing!

There are many types of expression and we were born with the need to share it. Your gifts are an essential part of our future and the consciousness of our planet, and you aren’t meant to hide them.

We are at a pivotal time in history, and now more than ever, our world needs your unique expression! (& you need your unique expression too!) This event is aimed to help you identify it, embrace it and unleash it!

It’s time to follow your impulses: say what you need to say and dance like no one’s watching! (I feel a song coming on!)

This day is about taking your power back.

It’s time to step out of the addiction of apologizing for your essential expression and step into your own power and the way expression uniquely moves through you.

We are experiencing a global awakening and more and more women are stepping into their calling. I want to help you live to your greatest potential and reflect your soul sparkle into this world!

