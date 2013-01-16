Calendar » THE FAITHFUL REVOLUTION

January 16, 2013 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

To celebrate Vatican II's 50th Anniversary a 5-part video series on the council will be shown Wednesday, Jan 16th, Jan 30th, Feb 20th, Mar 6th, and March 20th. You are invited to see the Council at St. Peter's in Rome in action, the intrigue of the Curia, the battle between participants, commentary by theologians and journalists you may know, and experience the impact of the Council on people throughout the world. Viewing is followed by discussion. Free—donation requested!