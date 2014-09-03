Calendar » The Fall Plant Forum

September 3, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting September 3rd, 2014 7PM

This Month, The Fall Plant Forum

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road

For this year's Annual Fall Plant Forum, we are so pleased to be hosting three local horticultural experts! Randy Baldwin of San Marcos Growers will be discussing some great new and familiar low water use plants for the landscape. Bruce Reed of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will be on hand presenting the Botanic Garden's "Easy Eight" plants. And Derek Abe, of Abe Wholesale Nursery will be showcasing a variety of great plants, both new and some familiar favorites, for use in the home landscape. Don't miss it!

Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.