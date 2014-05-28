Calendar » The Fault in Our Stars

May 28, 2014 from 7:00pm

Script to Screen and Fox 2000 Pictures are proud to present an advance screening of The Fault in Our Stars. We are honored to have the director, Josh Boone, join us for a post-screening Q&A with a reception to follow.

The Fault in Our Stars is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling novel written by John Green. Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has brought her a few years, Hazel (Shailene Woodley) has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. But when a gorgeous plot twist named Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort) suddenly appears at Cancer Kid Support Group, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten.