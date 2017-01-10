The Fielding Experience
January 10-20, 2017 – Santa Barbara, CA
Join us for the Fielding Experience featuring complimentary academic seminars, program discussions, and public forums. Join us for the week or just a seminar or two…you choose what works for you.
Sampling of Academic Seminars Available:
- Career and Mission with a Fielding Degree
- Engaging Creativity and Imagination
- Strategies for Success During and After: Getting Through and Beyond Your PhD
- Approaches to Group Dynamics
- The State of Media Psychology
- Inventing Your Web Self
- Media Psychology from an International Perspective
Event Details
