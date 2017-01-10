Calendar » The Fielding Experience

January 10, 2017 from 8:30am

January 10-20, 2017 – Santa Barbara, CA

Join us for the Fielding Experience featuring complimentary academic seminars, program discussions, and public forums. Join us for the week or just a seminar or two…you choose what works for you.

RSVP today to reserve your complimentary admission and join us for the events listed below and more!

Sampling of Academic Seminars Available:

Career and Mission with a Fielding Degree

Engaging Creativity and Imagination

Strategies for Success During and After: Getting Through and Beyond Your PhD

Approaches to Group Dynamics

The State of Media Psychology

Inventing Your Web Self

Media Psychology from an International Perspective

A complete listing of seminars and seminar descriptions are available on the registration page.