The Fielding Experience

January 10, 2017 from 8:30am

January 10-20, 2017 – Santa Barbara, CA

Join us for the Fielding Experience featuring complimentary academic seminars, program discussions, and public forums. Join us for the week or just a seminar or two…you choose what works for you.

RSVP today to reserve your complimentary admission and join us for the events listed below and more!

Sampling of Academic Seminars Available:

  • Career and Mission with a Fielding Degree
  • Engaging Creativity and Imagination
  • Strategies for Success During and After: Getting Through and Beyond Your PhD
  • Approaches to Group Dynamics
  • The State of Media Psychology
  • Inventing Your Web Self
  • Media Psychology from an International Perspective

 A complete listing of seminars and seminar descriptions are available on the registration page.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Fielding Graduate University
  • Starts: January 10, 2017 8:30am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Fess Parker Doubletree 633 E. Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://programs.fielding.edu/fieldingexperience/
