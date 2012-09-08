Calendar » The Fifth Agreement with Author don Jose Ruiz

September 8, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 4:00pm

Author Don Jose Ruiz offers his Toltec traditions combined with his brilliant modern expression. Ruiz will share the experiences that helped him transform his life, and stories that inspired his latest book. This compelling sequel to The Four Agreements takes us to a deeper level of awareness of the power of the Self, and returns us to the authenticity we were born with. We are reminded of the greatest gift we can give ourselves: the freedom to be who we really are.