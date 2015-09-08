Calendar » The Fig Grill - Grand Opening

September 8, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

To celebrate the opening of our restaurant, to welcome all or our customers that were regulars and all new customers that are trying us for the first time. The will be a ribbon cutting hosted by the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and Goleta council members in attendance. Live music will be provided by the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band. Light refreshment and drinks will be provided.