Calendar » The Folk-Rock Project

May 8, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Part of the weeklong festival of music events at Rubicon Theatre Company: Music for Changing Times: Looking Back/Moving Forward

When folk icon, Bob Dylan went electric at Newport in ’65, the world of popular music changed for good. A new genre, quickly dubbed “Folk-Rock,” was born. Be a part of the development process as we develop a new concert experience -- an event that promises to be both entertaining and provocative, featuring the music of Peter, Paul and Mary; Joni Mitchell; Judy Collins; The Eagles; James Taylor; Crosby, Still and Nash; Simon and Garfunkel; and many others.

Sponsored by Barbara Meister as Part of the Meister Musical Theatre Fund at Rubicon and Shelley and Richard Bayer

Rubicon Theatre Company, in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 – 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD celebrating the power of music to effect positive social change. Events include concerts with legacy artists and emerging artists, a national songwriting competition for artists 18 to 38 with an evening of performances by the Top 10 finalists and an awards ceremony, a master class for artist-activists, and the first public presentation of a theatrical concert-in-the-making. This inaugural series is curated and hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winner Noel Paul Stookey.

Other artists scheduled to participate as performers, judges or instructors include Grammy winners Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary) and George Grove (The Kingston Trio); Tony nominee and LADCC winner Dan Wheetman of Marley’s Ghost; Jimmy Messina of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins and Messina; songwriter Dave Gibson (whose new duet performed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debuted on Monday’s CMA Awards); Golden Globe Award-winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom; Tariqh (music director for Josh Groban and Stevie Wonder); Perla Battala (a long-time associate of Leonard Cohen and Ojai-based solo artist); Tony Award-winning producer and music manager Normand Kurtz of Dartmouth Management (Christina Aguilera, David Bowie and others); music manager Mark Hartley (Partner, Fitzgerald Hartley Co., music agent) Ira Goldenring of Paradigm Agency; and The Lonesome Travelers (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominees).