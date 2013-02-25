Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

The Food Commons with Larry Yee

February 25, 2013 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm
The Food Commons with Larry Yee

The Food Commons envisions a re-creation of the local and regional food systems that preceded the current global industrial food systems, updated to reflect 21st-century advances in information systems, communications, community-based organizational and economic models, the science and practice of sustainable agriculture and the changes in culture and demand.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
  • Starts: February 25, 2013 6:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Ayni Gallery 216 State Street Santa Barbara CA 93101
  • Website: Http://www.sbpermaculture.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
 
 
 