The Food Commons with Larry Yee
February 25, 2013 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm
The Food Commons envisions a re-creation of the local and regional food systems that preceded the current global industrial food systems, updated to reflect 21st-century advances in information systems, communications, community-based organizational and economic models, the science and practice of sustainable agriculture and the changes in culture and demand.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
- Starts: February 25, 2013 6:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Ayni Gallery 216 State Street Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: Http://www.sbpermaculture.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network