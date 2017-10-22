Calendar » The Foreigner

October 22, 2017 from 8pm - 10pm

Directed by Nita Davanzo

This timely story is both hilarious and frighteningly relevant. Winner of two Obie Awards and two Outer Critics Circle Awards as Best New American Play (1984) and Best Off- Broadway Production, based on what the NY Post describes as a "devilishly clever idea," the play demonstrates what can happen when a group of devious characters must deal with a stranger who (they think) knows no English.



"I laughed start to finish at one comic surprise after another."The New Yorker.



"...a constant invitation to relax and laugh at the foolishness of life..." —Village Voice.



"Shue's comedy is positively antic, yet pleasantly seasoned with a few dashes of

sentimentality...He has raided comedy's storehouse..." — Bergen Record.



The 2:00 show on Sunday, October 22 will be followed by a talkback with the director and cast



Starring:

Justin Davanzo

Ming Lauren Holden

Matt Smith

Leslie Story

Matt Cooper

Tyler X Koontz

& Van Riker

10% of all profits will be donated to The Anti-Defamation League in support of their fight against all forms of hatred and bigotry.



TIMES: Friday, October 20, at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, October 22 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, October 22 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $28 general, $20 students, seniors, and veterans

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE