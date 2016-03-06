Calendar » The Forest Garden Greenhouse Talk & Booksigning with Jerome Osentowski

March 6, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm



The Forest Garden Greenhouse

Talk & Booksigning

with

Jerome Osentowski

of Central Rocky Mountains Permaculture Institute (CRMPI)

Sunday, March 6, 2016

6:30pm - 8:30pm, Donation $5

Ayni Gallery

“ This book will fundamentally change the conversation about growing food indoors.”





J oin author Jerome Osentowski as he shares his newly published book "The Forest Garden Greenhouse-How to Design and Manage an Indoor Permaculture Oasis ", in an evening talk on Sunday, March 6,describing how to bring a forest garden indoors.



For roughly 200 years, greenhouses have been a mainstay of the market garden and nursery trades. But the possibilities of these indoor gardens to transform our homes and our lives remain largely unrealized. In this groundbreaking book, Jerome Osentowski, one of North America’s most accomplished permaculture designers, shows how to bring a forest garden indoors, even on unlikely terrain and in cold climates, using near-net-zero technology.



The Forest Garden Greenhouse advocates a unique approach to indoor agriculture using permaculture design concepts that take season extension into new and important territory, whether you’re growing food or medicinals for your family or commercially.



Osentowski, director and founder of Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute (CRMPI), farms at 7200 feet on a steep, rocky hillside in Colorado. At this mountaintop site, Osentowski (along with architect and design partner Michael Thompson) has been designing and building revolutionary greenhouses that utilize passive and active solar heat storage technologies via what they call the “climate battery.” This cutting-edge, subterranean air-circulation system pushes hot, moist, ambient air from the greenhouse during the day through a network of buried perforated tubes, storing heat and humidity in the soil, to be retrieved again during cold nights. This remarkable technology creates tropical and Mediterranean climates at high altitudes and in cold climates (and everywhere else).



In addition to learning how to create their own climate battery, readers will receive in-depth information about: the fundamentals of design and construction of greenhouses of various sizes; capturing energy and ventilation; bed layout and soil building techniques; the secrets of successful companion planting; the use of microclimates within and around the greenhouse, and more.



Whether your goal is simply to extend the growing season by a few weeks or to build a year-round tropical greenhouse, this book’s detailed drawings, photos, and profiles of successful greenhouse projects on all scales will be an invaluable resource.



Jerome Osentowski is a forager and permaculturist with roots in rural Nebraska. The director and founder of Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute and a permaculture designer for thirty years, he has built five greenhouses for himself and scores of others for private clients and public schools. He makes his living from an intensively-cultivated one acre of indoor and outdoor forest garden and plant nursery, which he uses as a backdrop for permaculture and greenhouse design courses. Among his accomplishments is hosting the longest-running Permaculture Design Course in the world. He currently lives in a passive solar home he built at 7200 feet above Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley.





The evening talk takes place on Monday, March 6 , 6:30pm-8:30pm, Donation $5, at the Ayni Gallery (across from the Amtrak Station) 216 State St, Santa Barbara CA, 93101, no reservations required. For more Info, (805)962-2571,[email protected],www.sbpermaculture.org, Books Will be for sale by Author

Santa Barbara event Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/events/547059822138169/



Central Rocky Mountain Permaculturehttp://crmpi.org



The Forest Garden Greenhouse How to Design and Manage an Indoor Permaculture Oasis By Jerome Osentowski

http://www.chelseagreen.com/the-forest-garden-greenhouse



Episode 1606: The Forest Garden Greenhouse Interview with Jerome Osentowski, founder of Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute

http://www.thepermaculturepodcast.com/2016/episode-1606/