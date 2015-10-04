Calendar » The Four King Cousins: A Benefit for Life Chronicles

October 4, 2015 from 2:00 PM

Born into a show business family, THE FOUR KING COUSINS are all daughters of the Grammy nominated vocal group known as THE KING SISTERS. As children the Cousins sang backup on several recordings by legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Dorothy Provine, The Lettermen and more. In 1964 they made their professional TV debuts, alongside their mothers, as part of the extended family of entertainers knows as THE KING FAMILY. They starred in two of their own network television variety series’ (The King Family Show) and produced and starred in seventeen syndicated television specials. The Four King Cousins performed regularly on those shows as well as numerous others including The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, The Ed Sullivan Show, and The Jonathan Winters Show. Since the release of their first album in 1968 on Capitol Records, the Cousins have performed live in concert throughout the US, Canada, France and Japan. They also continue the legacy of their mothers who were the first successful female vocal group to sing in four part harmony. They are currently featured on the new PBS “My Music” special Sister Acts.

TICKET INFORMATION:

VIP: $100 (includes a meet & greet cocktail reception after the show in the Lobero Courtyard)

Section A: $35

Section B: $25