Calendar » The Fourth Annual Kids & Canines Fashion Show and Luncheon

May 11, 2013 from 1:00 pm - 4:00pm

The event will be held at the beautiful home of Don and Linda Morgan. Don, a world famous collector of miniature trains, houses them in a beautifully preserved authentic caboose.Sporting beautiful views, trains wind through a coy pond with meticulous landscaping. The children and the dogs will both be sporting local fashions from top boutiques.All proceeds go directly to the food fund for the sanctuary. Reservations are made by calling C.C. at 448-7138