The Fourth Annual Kids & Canines Fashion Show and Luncheon
May 11, 2013 from 1:00 pm - 4:00pm
The event will be held at the beautiful home of Don and Linda Morgan. Don, a world famous collector of miniature trains, houses them in a beautifully preserved authentic caboose.Sporting beautiful views, trains wind through a coy pond with meticulous landscaping. The children and the dogs will both be sporting local fashions from top boutiques.All proceeds go directly to the food fund for the sanctuary. Reservations are made by calling C.C. at 448-7138
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Happy Endings Animals
- Starts: May 11, 2013 1:00 pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $35.00
- Location: Santa Ynez
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/165846406903260/