Calendar » The Fourth Paradigm: Cyberscience and Cyberspace

November 22, 2014 from 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

“In Cyberspace we have discovered a new continent. It is changing how we learn, work and play. We should launch 21st century Lewis & Clark expeditions to explore it.” ~ Jim Gray

Effective visualization is a bridge between quantitative information and human intuition. We are witnessing a co-evolution of humanity, society, culture, science, and technology. Essentially all of humanity’s activities, science and scholarship included, are migrating into Cyberspace where human minds interact with each other, and with the world of information. Science in the 21st century is increasingly data-rich and computationally enabled, driven by the evolution of technology.



This presentation by Russ Lewin will offer an overview of the first three science paradigms, but focus primarily on the fourth paradigm – data driven mega-science. We will explore implications and discoveries in the areas of Biotechnology, Climate Science, Physics and Cosmology. In addition, we will use data to view and analyze global trends. We will also seek to understand the implications for individual growth, communication and education.



The presentation will include multiple illustrations and ‘deep data’ visualizations to help all of us enhance our understanding of this new frontier.

While free and open to all, donations are most appreciated.