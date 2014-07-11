Calendar » The Freshman

July 11, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2950 or (805) 893-3535

The Freshman

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, July 11, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

The Freshman also screens Wed., July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Features live music accompaniment by pianist Michael Mortilla

Harold Lloyd’s biggest box-office hit was this silent comedy gem, featuring the bespectacled everyman at his eager best as a naive new college student. Though he dreams of being a big man on campus, the freshman’s careful plans go hilariously awry, whether on the football field or the dance floor. But he gets a climactic chance to prove his mettle – and impress the sweet girl he loves – in one of the most famous sports sequences ever filmed. This crowd-pleaser is a gleeful showcase for Lloyd’s slapstick brilliance and incandescent charm. (Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, 1925, 76 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.