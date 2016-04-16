Calendar » The Fringe: Annual Festival of Theatre, Dance and Performance Art

April 16, 2016 from 3:00pm - 8:00 pm

More than 80 Westmont students will take part in 33 different pieces of theater, dance, film and performance art at the Westmont Fringe Festival on April 14-17; Thursday, Friday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m., Saturday starting at 3 p.m., all beginning at Porter Theatre. Festival passes ($15 general admission, $10 students/seniors) or daily tickets ($10 general admission, $7 student/seniors) are available online at www.westmont.edu/boxoffice. For more information, please call (805) 565-7140.

The purpose of the Fringe at Westmont is to create a platform for the creation of experimental theatre, dance, film, performance art, and other allied arts within the Christian liberal arts setting. The festival supports the theater arts department’s goal of developing students’ creativity, imagination, technical proficiencies and courageous self-discipline in the generation of original work. Based on the model of fringe festivals around the world, the Fringe offers a unique opportunity for faculty and students to challenge themselves to experience life and live art in fresh, new ways, and encourages a free-wheeling and daring approach to theatre making.