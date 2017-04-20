The Fringe: Annual Festival of Theatre, Dance and Performance Art
April 20, 2017 from varied
Westmont's Annual Fringe Festival will take place April 20-23 at various times and locations. It is moderated by John Blondell, Westmont professor of theater. Tickets are $15 for daily general admission. Students, seniors and children are $10 daily. All festival passes are available. To purchase tickets go to www.westmont.edu/boxoffice.
