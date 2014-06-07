Calendar » The Fusion Dance Company Presents: Legacy

June 7, 2014 from 7:30pm

What is a legacy? Is it something that is attained by only the powerful or the strong and mighty? Can someone so seemingly small in this huge world make a difference? Come see the stories revealed by the dancers that answer that question! Intimate and engaging, you are sure to feel like you are part of the lives of the performers.

Choreographers include Kara Stewart, Bethany Sutherland. David Wilson, Audrey Uhland, Chris Makens, Lauren Breese, and Hector Sanchez. Guests include Nebula and Meredith Cabaniss.