Calendar » The Future of Black Radicalism

October 17, 2017 from 6:00 PM

“Cedric Robinson was a towering intellectual and courageous activist in the grand tradition of W.E.B Du Bois. In these bleak times, it is imperative to keep his legacy alive and build on his work and witness. [Futures of Black Radicalism] meets this imperative in a powerful way!”– Cornel West. With racial justice struggles on the rise, the editors of Futures of Black Radicalism will consider the past and future of black radicalism, keeping in mind that Black radical politics are thoroughly internationalist and intentionally redrawing the links between Black resistance and anti-capitalism. The panel will feature co-editors of the book, Professor of African-American Studies and Chicano/a Studies at UCLA, Gaye Therese-Johnson, and Professor and Chair of American Studies at the University of New Mexico, Alex Lubin.