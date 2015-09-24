Calendar » The future of desalination in Santa Barbara and California

September 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

California is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history. In the midst of this drought, communities are trying to address their current water needs as well as develop long-term strategies. Santa Barbara’s approach is to reopen its long-closed desalination plant. Is that the city’s best option? Will the water produced be affordable? Will Ocean life be harmed?

On September 24, join Larry Mantle of KPCC's AirTalk and his guests as they discuss these questions.

Guests:

Yoram Cohen, Professor Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UCLA and expert on desalination

Susan Jordan, executive director of the California Coastal Protection Network in Santa Barbara

Helene Schneider, mayor of Santa Barbara/ Candidate for Congress

