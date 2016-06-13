Calendar » The Future of Stem Cell Therapy to Treat Severe Sight Loss: Special Presentation

June 13, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Braille Institute Santa Barbara invites the community to a free seminar by leading experts in Stem Cell Research and Therapy for severe sight loss. Guest speakers from USC and UCSB will present the latest advancements in research and therapy, including Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Guest presenters:

Understanding Eye Disease and Related Developments in Stem Cell Therapy: Dennis Clegg, PhD, Professor, UCSB Wilcox Family Chair in BioMedicine

Stem Cell Therapy: A Novel Treatment Approach for Severe Sight Loss Due to Age Related Macular Degeneration: Amir H. Kashani, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Keck Medicine of USC and USC Roski Eye Institute

Special Guest: Ken Richardson, former President & COO, Hughes Aircraft Company

Presentations will be followed with a Q&A.

Space is limited, to reserve your space visit www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara or call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553).

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life caused by blindness and severe sight loss. It serves tens of thousands of people of all ages each year through a broad range of educational, social and recreational programs and services designed to help people of all ages with vision loss lead enriched and fulfilling lives. Funded entirely by private donations, all services are completely free-of-charge. Braille Institute Santa Barbara is online at www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara, on Facebook (BrailleInstitute) and Twitter (@BrailleInst).