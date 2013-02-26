Calendar » The Future of the Past: Lawrence of Arabia

February 26, 2013 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

The screening of the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia is part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. Film screening and Q&A with Professor Ross Melnick from Film and Media Studies Department at UCSB. In Lawrence of Arabia, Thomas Edward Lawrence, an inordinately complex man, blazed his way to glory in the Arabian desert, then sought anonymity as a common soldier under an assumed name.