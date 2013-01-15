Calendar » The Future of the Past: Metropolis

January 15, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The screening of the 1927 German expressionist science-fiction film directed by Fritz Lang is part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. Film screening and Q&A with Professor Ross Melnick from UCSB.Made in Germany during the Weimar Period, Metropolis is set in a futuristic urban dystopia, L and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city's ruler, and Maria, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classist nature of their city.