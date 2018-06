Calendar » The Future of the Past: Metropolis

January 15, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The screening of the 1927 German expressionist science-fiction film directed by Fritz Lang is part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. Film screening and Q&A with Professor Ross Melnick from UCSB.Made in Germany during the Weimar Period, MetropolisĀ is set in a futuristic urban dystopia, LĀ and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city's ruler, and Maria, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classist nature of their city.