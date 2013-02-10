Calendar » The Future of the Past: Sparrows

February 10, 2013 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Mary Pickford’s Sparrows, as part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. Christel Schmidt, author of the new book Mary Pickford: Queen of the Movies, will join UCSB Professors to discuss Mary Pickford's role in the early Hollywood film industry. Pianist Michael Mortilla will accompany the film on the stage of the Pollock Theater. An audience Q&A and book signing will follow the program. A wine and cheese reception will be hosted.