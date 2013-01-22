The Future of the Past: The Hoodlum
January 22, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Film screening and discussion with Professor Jan-Christopher Horak, Director, UCLA Film and TV Archive. The Hoodlum screening and discussion are part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. The Hoodlum is a briskly paced, low-budget, B film noir features quintessential tough guy, Lawrence Tierney, in a most fitting role as Vincent Lubeck, an angry, brooding, habitual criminal.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center, UCSB
- Starts: January 22, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/future-past-hoodlum
- Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center, UCSB