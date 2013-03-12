The Future of the Past: Wild River
March 12, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Directed and produced by Elia Kazan, Wild River (1960) is part of the series The Future of the Past: The Art and Philosophy of Film Preservation. Wild River is an intense drama set against the backdrop of the Great Depression. Post screening audience Q&A with Michael Pogorzelski, Director of Academy Film Archive.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center, UCSB
- Price: $5
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/future-past-wild-river
