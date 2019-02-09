The Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure
America’s best wine festival, Garagiste, meets Solvang, one of America’s best historic small towns for the seventh year in a row making for an idyllic wine country weekend. Over 40 winemakers from Santa Barbara County and across California converge at Solvang’s Mission-style Veterans’ Memorial Hall to pour over 150 wines over three days of events which include the continuation of the festival’s ‘Original Garagiste’ seminars, moderated by Garagiste Festival Co-founder and KRUSH radio host, Stewart McLennan, and, this year featuring Central Coast winemaking legend Ken Brown of Ken Brown Wines.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Garagiste Festivals
- Starts: February 9, 2019 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Grand Tasting: $65.00, Early Access (1pm-5pm), $85.00, VIP All Access (11am-5pm) -- $115.00
- Location: Solvang Veteran's Memorial Hall: 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463
- Website: http://californiagaragistes.com/2019-syv-fest/
- Sponsors: The Garagiste Festivals