Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

The Garden Club of Santa Barbara Flower Show

April 20, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Star Power is the theme of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara's flower show which will take place April 20th from 10-4 and April 21st from 10-3 at The Music Academy of the West. The event will feature Floral Design arrangements, Horticulture specimens, Photograph, and a Conservation Exhibit on Drought Tolerant Gardening. It is open to the public and admission and parking are free.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 20, 2017 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: The Music Academy of the West
  • Website: http://www.gardenclubofsantabarbara
 
 
 