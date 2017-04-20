Calendar » The Garden Club of Santa Barbara Flower Show

April 20, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Star Power is the theme of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara's flower show which will take place April 20th from 10-4 and April 21st from 10-3 at The Music Academy of the West. The event will feature Floral Design arrangements, Horticulture specimens, Photograph, and a Conservation Exhibit on Drought Tolerant Gardening. It is open to the public and admission and parking are free.