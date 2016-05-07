Calendar » The Genius of Renaissance Music and Its Place in World Culture

May 7, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

This presentation will define, analyze and illustrate dissonance and the evolution of polyphonic form from the Renaissance to modern music. In the 15th and 16th centuries a pan-European musical style evolved based upon a highly refined use of dissonance. Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (c. 1525 – 2 February 1594) became the consummate master of polyphonic (multiple voices) forms. Currently, thanks to advances in music scholarship, definitive editions of a millennium of European music are now available for study and performance. Thereby, Palestrina’s genius has enriched not only Western musical forms, but in the 21st century, world musical culture. Today, Palestrina is performed by world class ensembles as near as Santa Barbara and as far away as China. The lecture by John Mead, a teacher composer and choirmaster, will be accompanied by recorded and live choral expression of this style of music. Recorded excerpts will be played for illustration and enjoyment, and the afternoon will be capped with a live performance by members of the Adelfos Ensemble, directed by Temmo Korisheli.