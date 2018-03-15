Calendar » The Gifts of Dying Consciously

March 15, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Dr. Monica Williams is a Board Certified Emergency Physician at the Huntsville (Alabama) Health System. She is the Medical Director for Advance Care Planning and End-of-Life Education, an award-winning writer and author of the book, It's OK to Die.

Among acute care physicians, Dr. Williams is one of the most well known and vocal advocates of Hospice care and quality at the end of life. As a medical insider, she offers a unique, thoughtful, and compelling assessment of our modern heathcare system. She has traveled the nation boldly posing the following questions:

• Is there a time when it is OK to die?

• What are the benefits of conscious dying, and what does that look like?

• How does one manifest a conscious death?

In this lively experiential workshop Dr. Williams will will examine the gifts that naturally arise during the twilight time of death and dying. These remarkable gifts are currently underappreciated and often misunderstood. We will learn practices and methods to engage the dying, access and comprehend their reality, and support their profound experience. We will harvest these gifts and use them to positively transform and enrich our daily lives.