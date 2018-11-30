Calendar » The Glass Menagerie

November 30, 2018 from 7:30 pm

LIT MOON THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by John Blondell

Remodeled from the company’s 2016 staging, Tennessee Williams’ haunting memory play centers on the remembrances and longings of the Wingfield family in Depression-era St. Louis. Featuring Victoria Finlayson, Stanley Hoffman, Anna Telfer, Chris Wagstaffe. Lighting by Danielle Draper.

“Brilliant and innovative….[an] unqualified success…” -Charles Donelan, Santa Barbara Independent



TIMES: Thursday, November 29 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, November 30 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, December 1 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, December 2 at 4:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $23 general, $18 students and seniors

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408