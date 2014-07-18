Calendar » The Gold Rush

July 18, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2954 or (805) 893-3535

The Gold Rush

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, July 18, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

The Gold Rush also screens Wed., July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Charlie Chaplin’s captivating slapstick masterpiece The Gold Rush made an icon out of the actor and his Little Tramp character – and he later declared it his personal favorite. A down-on-his-luck prospector searches for fortune in Alaska during the Klondike Gold Rush and discovers romance (with beautiful Georgia Hale). Shot partly on location in the Sierra Nevadas and featuring famous scenes like the Little Tramp eating his own shoe and making a pair of dinner rolls dance, this quintessential Chaplin charmer is an indelible work of heartwarming hilarity. (Charlie Chaplin, 1925, 95 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.