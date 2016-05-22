Calendar » The Granada is Pleased to Present “Alla en el Rancho Grande”

May 22, 2016 from 3:00pm

The Granada welcomes the next film in the La Epoca De Oro Series, Allá en el Rancho Grande on Sunday, May 22nd at 3:00 pm.

Directed by Fernando de Fuentes, Allá en el Rancho Grande is considered to be the film that began the golden age of Mexican cinema. Its masterful plot intertwines comedy and romance with the unforgettable music of Tito Guizar to create an incredible cinematic experience.

General admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Family pack tickets are also available at a discounted price of 4 tickets for the price of three. Please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=6134 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.