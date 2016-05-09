Calendar » The Granada Presents “The Age of Innocence”

May 9, 2016 from 7:00pm

On Monday, May 9th at 7pm, the Granada Theatre is pleased to screen the next installment of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial film series, The Age of Innocence. This stunning drama of romance, societal tradition, and betrayal captured the hearts of a generation and helped solidify the careers of its all-star cast for decades to come.

The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series is designed to highlight films that are important beyond their cinematic tradition for their showcasing of great cinematic scores. Guest curator Jon Burlingame will host a talk with audience Q&A before the film.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=6115 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.