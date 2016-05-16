Calendar » The Granada Presents “Thirteen Days”

May 16, 2016 from 7:00pm

The second season of “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin,” continues on Monday, May 16th at 7pm with a very special screening of Thirteen Days at The Granada Theatre.

In these times of relative world peace it is sometimes hard to remember when the world came within moments of nuclear disaster. Thirteen Days is a gripping saga of the Cuban missile crisis that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war in October of 1962. As part of the “Movies That Matter” film series, Thirteen Days will offer an audience Q&A discussion before the film with Hal Conklin and special guests.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=6235 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.