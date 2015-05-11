Calendar » The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents: Places in the Heart

May 11, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present “Movies that Matter” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary selection of films that touch the soul and teach us about love and forgiveness. On Monday, May 11 at 7:00pm, the fifth film in the series, Places in the Heart will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema. This event will include a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film, led by former Santa Barbara mayor and series curator Hal Conklin. Places in the Heart (1984) takes place in 1930’s Southern US, where a widow and her family try to run their cotton farm with the help of a disparate group of friends. In partnership with Rev. Dr. Denny Wayman and the Methodist Churches of Santa Barbara. Rated PG, 111 minutes.

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Click here to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.



http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=4187