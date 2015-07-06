Calendar » The Granada Theatre Film Series Presents: The African Queen

July 6, 2015 from 7:00pm

In 1914 German East Africa, brother and sister, Reverend Samuel and Miss Rose Sayer (Katharine Hepburn), are British Christian missionaries and reliant upon Charlie Allnut (Humphrey Bogart), who owns and operates a run-down river boat called the African Queen. The Sayers merely tolerate Charlie, who they consider a little too rough around the edges for their proper sensibility. Yet, during the course of their many hardships and quarrels, along a journey filled with tropical dangers and German warships, they develop a hard-earned love and respect for each other.