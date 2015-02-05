Calendar » The Granada Theatre Hosts 1st Thursday: After Hours

February 5, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Keep the evening going with 1st Thursday: After Hours on February 5th from 7:30-9:30 pm at The Granada Theatre. Join the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, and The Granada Theatre for an evening of lively entertainment with a nod to the upcoming performance of Alice in Wonderland on Saturday, February 7th at 7:00 pm at The Granada Theatre.

Three venerable performing arts organizations have teamed up to offer a unique night of excitement to round out an enriching evening of 1st Thursday fun. The community is welcome to take photos and have tea with State Street Ballet’s costumed Alice in Wonderland dancers, sing along to epic love ballads with the Santa Barbara Symphony upstairs in the McCune Founders Room, nibble on delicious bites from Benchmark Eatery, and mingle among friends with complimentary wine tasting from Summerland Winery.